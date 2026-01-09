SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $30.26 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

