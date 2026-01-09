United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after buying an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after buying an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Key iShares Gold Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of IAU opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.