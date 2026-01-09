United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after buying an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after buying an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is underpinning gold’s safe?haven appeal, providing support to gold?linked assets like IAU. Gold Steady, Underpinned by Geopolitical Risks
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC projects a substantially higher gold target (potential to reach $5,050/oz H1 2026), a big bullish fundamental call that can support longer?term investor interest in IAU. Gold price could reach $5,050/oz in H1 2026, but H2 correction could be deeper – HSBC
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary (Danny Moses) and ongoing central bank demand/industrial drivers are cited as structural supports, which can attract longer?term holdings in gold ETFs. EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Short’ Star Danny Moses Predicts Gold Monster Rally — Prices ‘Will Double From Here’
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups show the bull trend holding above key moving averages in some analyses, implying buyers are defending support levels that help limit downside for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bull Trend Holds Above Key Averages
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note short?term consolidation and range?bound trading as markets await U.S. jobs data (NFP), so near?term direction may hinge on incoming economic prints. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Triangle Setups Hold as Markets Eye NFP Risk
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar has pressured gold recently, and analysts highlight profit?taking after the 2025 rally — headwinds that can weigh on IAU in the near term. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Key Support Levels Tested Amid US Dollar Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Index rebalancing (Bloomberg commodity index flows / ~$6.8B of futures rebalancing) is expected to trigger selling into mid?January, a mechanical headwind that can temporarily depress gold and IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Price Set for Pullback as $6.8B Rebalancing Begins Jan 9
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.