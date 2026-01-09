XPIN Network (XPIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.97 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, XPIN Network has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One XPIN Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. XPIN Network has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XPIN Network Profile

XPIN Network was first traded on August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,634,467,102 tokens. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. The official message board for XPIN Network is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,705,013,257 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00239986 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,248,595.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XPIN Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

