SOON (SOON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $141.64 Million

SOON (SOON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. SOON has a market capitalization of $141.64 million and approximately $52.14 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOON token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOON has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,291.41 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Profile

SOON’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 988,312,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,344,111 tokens. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 988,312,252.544442 with 383,544,256.76566391 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.36808483 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $42,199,390.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

