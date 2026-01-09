Paul Alpern Sells 4,318 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $72,931.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $973,708.50. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $16.63 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $726.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Arteris by 75.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,641,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Negative Sentiment: CEO K. Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares (avg. $16.90) on Jan. 6 — a ~7.4% reduction in his holding; large CEO sales often increase short-term selling pressure. CEO Sale SEC Filing

CEO K. Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares (avg. $16.90) on Jan. 6 — a ~7.4% reduction in his holding; large CEO sales often increase short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Nicholas Hawkins sold a total of ~10,308 shares across early-Jan transactions (avg. prices ~$15.45–$17.27), trimming his stake by roughly 6–7% — another executive sale that can be perceived negatively by investors. CFO Sale SEC Filing

CFO Nicholas Hawkins sold a total of ~10,308 shares across early-Jan transactions (avg. prices ~$15.45–$17.27), trimming his stake by roughly 6–7% — another executive sale that can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: COO Laurent R. Moll sold ~6,793 shares in early January (multiple transactions, avg. ~$15.45–$16.23), reducing his holding by ~0.5–2% per filing — adds to the cluster of insider sales this week. COO Sale SEC Filing

COO Laurent R. Moll sold ~6,793 shares in early January (multiple transactions, avg. ~$15.45–$16.23), reducing his holding by ~0.5–2% per filing — adds to the cluster of insider sales this week. Negative Sentiment: VP Paul L. Alpern sold multiple tranches (~6,818 shares total; avg. ~$16.00–$16.89), reducing his stake by several percent — part of the same pattern of insider liquidity events. VP Sale SEC Filing

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

