Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Insider Sells $54,831.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $54,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,169. This trade represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khurram Jamil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Khurram Jamil sold 21,446 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $78,277.90.

On Monday, January 5th, Khurram Jamil sold 25,499 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $99,446.10.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Khurram Jamil sold 19,442 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $136,871.68.

On Thursday, November 13th, Khurram Jamil sold 121,117 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $662,509.99.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

