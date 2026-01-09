Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Bought by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 290.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 624,959 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 456,812 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $43.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.