Shuffle (SHFL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $105.87 Million

Shuffle (SHFL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Shuffle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shuffle has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Shuffle has a market capitalization of $105.87 million and $358.47 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shuffle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,291.41 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Token Profile

Shuffle was first traded on March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,233,197 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com.

Buying and Selling Shuffle

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 365,165,091.9613978 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.29638164 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $327,632.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shuffle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shuffle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shuffle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.