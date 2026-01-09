Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 4.0%

DFH opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single?family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi?custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master?planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

