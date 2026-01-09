SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

