Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 908,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 276,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 25.0%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.
