Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 908,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 276,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 25.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.