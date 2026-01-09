Huntsman Corporation $HUN Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 197.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 104.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.42%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

