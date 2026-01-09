Spire Wealth Management Buys 49,711 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August $UAUG

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 562.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $207,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 130.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

