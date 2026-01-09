SG Americas Securities LLC Has $22.95 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 306.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 27.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 421.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.64.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $240.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,237 shares of company stock worth $195,954,762. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

