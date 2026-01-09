SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,462,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 149.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 936,471 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,299,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,476,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.