SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 187.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $9,505,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Positive Sentiment: Technical strength — ON has cleared the 80+ relative strength benchmark, a signal some momentum traders use to justify continued exposure; that can support the stock if demand holds. ON Semiconductor reaches 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark

Technical strength — ON has cleared the 80+ relative strength benchmark, a signal some momentum traders use to justify continued exposure; that can support the stock if demand holds. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed — ON reported $0.63 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.59 and revenue of $1.55B vs. ~$1.52B, so it beat estimates on both EPS and top line. Management set Q4 FY2025 guidance of $0.57–$0.67 EPS, which is modest and leaves room for debate about near?term growth.

Quarterly results mixed — ON reported $0.63 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.59 and revenue of $1.55B vs. ~$1.52B, so it beat estimates on both EPS and top line. Management set Q4 FY2025 guidance of $0.57–$0.67 EPS, which is modest and leaves room for debate about near?term growth. Negative Sentiment: Underlying softness and valuation risk — revenue fell ~12% year?over?year and margins/net income remain pressured, making the stock sensitive given a high P/E (~79). The shares have traded down amid lower intraday volume (?10.15M vs. a ~11.95M avg), suggesting some profit?taking after the move toward the one?year high (~$63.63).

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

