SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,952 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,236.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

NYSE WSM opened at $197.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $2,201,992.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 846,927 shares in the company, valued at $153,353,071.89. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

