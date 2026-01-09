Birgit Schultes Sells 8,508 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Birgit Schultes sold 8,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,488.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

NTLA stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

