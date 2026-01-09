Henry Pelish Sells 2,496 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry Pelish sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $242,910.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,480.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Stock Down 3.9%

Nuvalent stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Nuvalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.