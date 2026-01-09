MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $107.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

