Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,926 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

