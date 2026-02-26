Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

