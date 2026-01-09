Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,268 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 227,965 shares of company stock valued at $67,495,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet has overtaken Apple to become the world's second?largest public company by market cap, reinforcing investor confidence in Alphabet's AI momentum and signaling potential ETF/inflow support. Alphabet's market-cap news

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are piling up (Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord and others), giving buy-side momentum and a clearer near?term valuation anchor for bullish flows. Analyst price target update

Positive Sentiment: Product-driven monetization: Google is rolling Gemini AI features into Gmail (summaries, drafting, answers for billions of users), supporting ad/search engagement and differentiation vs. OpenAI. This underpins revenue upside expectations. Gmail Gemini features

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief: reporting indicates EU's digital-rule overhaul will avoid the strictest measures for big tech, reducing near?term regulatory uncertainty for Google's ad and platform businesses. EU digital rule overhaul

Neutral Sentiment: Wiz acquisition pending: the EU will decide on Alphabet's $32B Wiz cybersecurity buy by Feb. 10 — approval would remove a major deal overhang, but a rejection would be a setback. Outcome is binary. Wiz EU decision

Neutral Sentiment: Fund rebalancing: Gradient Investments trimmed ~19% of its reported GOOG stake in the 12/31 13F; institutional churn can weigh on intraday flows but often reflects portfolio rebalancing rather than a negative view. Gradient Investments 13F update

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares (~$10.4M) in a disclosed SEC transaction; while routine for executives, such sales can be interpreted by some investors as a mild negative signal. Insider sale filing

Negative Sentiment: Legal/reputational note: Alphabet and Character.AI have settled suits tied to harms allegedly caused by AI chatbots — settlement reduces litigation uncertainty but highlights regulatory and reputational risk around AI safety. Lawsuit settlement

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

GOOG stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

