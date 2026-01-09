HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $190.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.