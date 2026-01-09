HB Wealth Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 519,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,069,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,726,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,674,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

