Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $6,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $210.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

