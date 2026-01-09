LifeWealth Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 247,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

