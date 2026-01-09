KeyCorp Has Weak Estimate for Steel Dynamics FY2025 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $172.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.11. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 119,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

