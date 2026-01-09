Zacks Research Weighs in on Lennar’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.42 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.54.
Lennar Stock Up 5.4%
Shares of Lennar stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. Lennar has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $144.24.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Lennar
Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lennar sold majority control of its struggling multifamily business to TPG, which should reduce ongoing losses and capital needs for Lennar while bringing in an institutional partner and cash. This strategic move is the main positive catalyst supporting the stock today. Lennar sells majority control of multifamily division to TPG
- Neutral Sentiment: Local planning friction: a proposed additional development near Helotes Creek is drawing community scrutiny — contains localized project risk but limited broader corporate impact. Proposal near Helotes Creek draws scrutiny
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry note — Barron’s highlights that homebuilders have momentum but may need to offer buyer incentives to sustain it; this is a market-level tailwind/conditional factor rather than company-specific news. Home Builder Stocks Are Off to a Good Start
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts have picked up: Citigroup cut its target from $133 to $113 and put a neutral rating on LEN, Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $105, and UBS issued a downgrade — these moves tighten near-term upside and reflect disappointment after Lennar’s underwhelming quarter. Citigroup cuts LEN target Wells Fargo lowers target to $105 UBS downgrades LEN
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a lower FY2028 EPS estimate (about $10.17 vs. the consensus near $12.48) and Citizens/JMP has moved Lennar to/kept it at market-perform after a weak Q4 — these lower estimates and conservative ratings increase downside risk until guidance or results improve. Zacks FY2028 estimate Citizens/JMP market perform
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
