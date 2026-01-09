Zacks Research Weighs in on Lennar’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. Lennar has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

