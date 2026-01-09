Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IQLT stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

