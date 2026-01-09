KeyCorp Estimates Metallus’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metallus in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Metallus’ FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTUS

Metallus Trading Up 2.1%

Metallus stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.98 million, a PE ratio of -99.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Metallus has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Trading of Metallus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Metallus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Metallus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Metallus during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Metallus by 47.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.