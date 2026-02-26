Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

HRMY opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The business had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $139,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $910,955.15. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 115.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 340.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

