Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ONEOK are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the petroleum industry, including exploration and production (upstream), refining and marketing (downstream), and oilfield services and equipment providers. For investors, they offer exposure to crude oil price movements and industry fundamentals but carry sector-specific risks such as commodity price volatility, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

ONEOK (OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

