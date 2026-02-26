FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroBiologics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

FibroBiologics stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.60. FibroBiologics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ruben A. Garcia bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,600. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBLG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in FibroBiologics by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

