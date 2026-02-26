Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,318 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the January 29th total of 48,455 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF alerts:

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3044 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure. SOFR was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.