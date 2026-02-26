iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPC) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 725 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 1,894 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOPC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (TOPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 3% Capped index, a capped, market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks selected by the S&P Index Committee.

