Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cactus FY2025 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report released on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Cactus Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of WHD opened at $51.43 on Friday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cactus by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $289,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Cactus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised a few near?term estimates (Q2 2027 to $0.80 from $0.79 and Q3 2026 to $0.69 from $0.68) and reiterated a “Strong?Buy” rating — a supportive signal for shares. MarketBeat WHD page

Zacks raised a few near?term estimates (Q2 2027 to $0.80 from $0.79 and Q3 2026 to $0.69 from $0.68) and reiterated a “Strong?Buy” rating — a supportive signal for shares. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece is re?examining WHD’s valuation after recent share?price momentum shifts — useful context for investors reassessing multiples and upside. Reassessing Cactus (WHD) Valuation

A Yahoo Finance piece is re?examining WHD’s valuation after recent share?price momentum shifts — useful context for investors reassessing multiples and upside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term and FY forecasts (examples: Q4 2026 $0.66 from $0.68; Q4 2025 $0.57 from $0.58; Q1 2027 $0.77 from $0.79; Q2 2026 $0.75 from $0.77; Q1 2026 $0.67 from $0.73) and trimmed FY2026 to $2.77 from $2.86 (FY2025 to $2.63 from $2.64). These downward adjustments could weigh on sentiment if they signal tougher-than-expected operating trends. MarketBeat WHD page

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.