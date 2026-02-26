Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,687 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after buying an additional 616,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after acquiring an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $766.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $660.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $870 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upward revision that supports further upside expectations. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $870 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upward revision that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities raised its target to $790, another analyst upgrade adding to bullish analyst momentum. Daiwa price target raise

Daiwa Securities raised its target to $790, another analyst upgrade adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional flows and analyst upgrades remain supportive — recent filings show major fund increases (Norges Bank, Wellington, Capital International, MFS) and some analysts have lifted FY26 estimates. MarketBeat CAT research

Large institutional flows and analyst upgrades remain supportive — recent filings show major fund increases (Norges Bank, Wellington, Capital International, MFS) and some analysts have lifted FY26 estimates. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar expanded its software and services footprint by acquiring Australian mining?software firm RPMGlobal — strategic for aftermarket/service revenue and digital offerings. RPMGlobal acquisition

Caterpillar expanded its software and services footprint by acquiring Australian mining?software firm RPMGlobal — strategic for aftermarket/service revenue and digital offerings. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar Venture Capital backed ElevenEs’ Series B — a small strategic investment signaling tilt toward tech/commodity?trading adjacencies. ElevenEs Series B

Caterpillar Venture Capital backed ElevenEs’ Series B — a small strategic investment signaling tilt toward tech/commodity?trading adjacencies. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Caterpillar and Deere highlights divergent recent results; useful competitive context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. CAT vs Deere analysis

Coverage comparing Caterpillar and Deere highlights divergent recent results; useful competitive context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes a larger diesel genset market and that CAT now trades at a premium valuation (high P/E), increasing sensitivity to any slowdown — contextual, not instantly catalytic. Diesel gensets / valuation

Market commentary notes a larger diesel genset market and that CAT now trades at a premium valuation (high P/E), increasing sensitivity to any slowdown — contextual, not instantly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~61% in February to ~10.0M shares (?2.2% of shares), raising near?term bearish pressure and potential volatility if shorts cover or add. (Days?to?cover ?2.5.)

Short interest jumped ~61% in February to ~10.0M shares (?2.2% of shares), raising near?term bearish pressure and potential volatility if shorts cover or add. (Days?to?cover ?2.5.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares (and had earlier sales), which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if economically modest. Insider sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

