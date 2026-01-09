Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Danaher Earnings

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will earn $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.71. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.92.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $234.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

