ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 438,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 56,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

