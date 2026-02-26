Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 25,923 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.
Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a $380 million investment to build two new API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facilities at its North Chicago campus — a multi?year project expected to boost U.S. supply security, support production for obesity and other franchises, and create several hundred jobs (facilities targeted to be operational by 2029). AbbVie to build 2 API plants in Illinois
- Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved the VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) + acalabrutinib combination for first?line treatment of CLL — the first all?oral, fixed?duration regimen for previously untreated patients, which should expand market opportunity and support oncology revenue growth. FDA Approves AbbVie (ABBV) VENCLEXTA and Acalabrutinib Combination for First-Line CLL
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $275 price target, citing upside from operating leverage and under?appreciated growth potential — a note that can improve sentiment among institutional investors. Barclays Initiates AbbVie (ABBV) with Overweight Rating on Growth Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie completed a real?world study of Vraylar in Bipolar I disorder — supportive real?world evidence can aid uptake, but the near?term revenue impact is limited. AbbVie’s Real?World Vraylar Study in Bipolar I Disorder Reaches Completion
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 3 — a routine investor event that could provide incremental disclosure but not guaranteed news. AbbVie to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple retail and dividend?oriented writeups are highlighting AbbVie’s high yield and growing payout — this supports income?investor interest but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. This High?Yield Pharma Beast AbbVie Could Turn Dividends Into Life?Changing Income
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and research notes flag execution risk and intensifying competition across parts of AbbVie’s pipeline and immunology portfolio — these concerns are constraining upside in some models and tempering investor enthusiasm. How Pipeline Shifts And Competition Are Reshaping The AbbVie (ABBV) Investment Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum considerations (ABBV trades with a high P/E and recently near its 52?week range) plus below?average intraday volume can prompt profit?taking even when company news is constructive.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
