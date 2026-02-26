Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 25,923 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.