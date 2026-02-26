Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.36 and traded as high as GBX 70. Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 69.75, with a volume of 113,446 shares trading hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £86.78 million, a PE ratio of -91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Jerry Randall sold 387,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of £255,885.30. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

