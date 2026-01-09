Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 $AJAN

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,039 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Performance

AJAN stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

