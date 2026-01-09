Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,089,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 10,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

