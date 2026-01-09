Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $45.33

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.3333.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

