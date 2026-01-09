Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

