Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Glencore Trading Up 8.8%

About Glencore

Glencore stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

