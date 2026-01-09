Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,699,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,533.36. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,000 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,697,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,316.52. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,367 and have sold 103,857 shares valued at $2,121,382. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 59.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.25 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $346.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

