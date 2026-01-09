Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC downgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Interfor Stock Up 3.7%

IFP stock opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.48. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.The firm had revenue of C$689.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

