SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Insider Sells $210,856.95 in Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) insider Abby Payne sold 10,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $210,856.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 691,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,301,737.14. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Abby Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Abby Payne sold 9,329 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $185,647.10.

NASDAQ:SAIL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 2,272,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.SailPoint's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About SailPoint



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

